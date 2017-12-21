Michigan State women upset No. 22 South Florida 83-73

NEW ORLEANS — Shay Colley scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State upset No. 22 South Florida 83-73 on Thursday night at the New Orleans Shootout.

Colley was 9 of 16 from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws in leading the Spartans (9-3) to their fourth straight victory. Jenna Allen added 17 points and Taya Reimer 12.

The Spartans shot 52.5 per cent and scored 24 points off 20 Bulls turnovers.

Laura Ferreira and Maria Jespersen scored 18 points apiece with Jesperson grabbing 11 rebounds for the Bulls. Laia Flores added 17 points and Kitija Laksa 15 for USF (10-3), which had a three-game winning streak broken.