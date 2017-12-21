Jackson scores 25 points, leads Omaha past Montana St. 84-71

OMAHA, Neb. — Zach Jackson scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Omaha to an 84-71 win over Montana State on Thursday night.

Omaha (4-11), which has won three of its last four games, opened the season with an 89-80 overtime loss to the Bobcats.

The Mavericks closed the first period on a 23-10 run to lead 41-28 at the break. Montana State never threatened in the second half.

Jackson was 6 of 7 from the floor, with three treys, for 15 points and six rebounds in the first half. He finished 9 of 11 on field-goal attempts.