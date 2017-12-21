Charleston Southern routs Johnson & Wales (NC) 102-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Christian Keeling scored 18 points to lead five Buccaneers in double digits and Charleston Southern routed Johnson & Wales (NC) 102-58 on Thursday night to end a four-game skid.

Ty Jones scored 14 points, Travis McConico added 12, and Jamaal David and Cortez Mitchell had 10 apiece for Charleston Southern (5-6).

The Buccaneers outrebounded the Wildcats 47-18, outscored them 46-12 in the paint and got 41 points from its bench. All 14 Charleston Southern players who suited up saw court time and the Buccaneers shot 65.5 per cent from the floor (38 of 58) and 55 per cent from 3-point range (11 of 20).

McConico's 3 put Charleston Southern up for good, 5-3, and the Buccaneers led 57-25 at halftime and by as many as 47 points in the second half.