No. 18 Arizona pulls away late to beat UConn 73-58

The Huskies traded baskets with the Wildcats for most of the second half, but a scoreless drought of more than 3 minutes at the wrong time sent them to another loss against a power program.

Larrier finished with 18 points, Adams had 13 and Vital 11 for UConn, which had 18 turnovers and five assists.

"We showed a lot of fight and competed, but it's not a 35-minute game. It's a 40-minute game," UConn coach Kevin Ollie said. "That last 5 minutes, we stopped playing the way were playing, with poise and defence."

The Huskies have been criticized for not always playing hard while winning the games they were supposed to and have mostly stumbled against how-we-measure-up opponents.

The Huskies faced a monumental task Thursday night, trying to earn a statement win at one of the most difficult road venues in college basketball.

They have been plagued by slow starts and did it again against Arizona, missing shots, losing the ball on self-caused turnovers and lots of fouling.

Good thing for UConn, the Wildcats were doing the same thing in an ugly first half that included nearly as many combined turnovers (19) and fouls (17) as made field goals (20).

Both teams weeded out most of the ugliness to start the second half. UConn scored the first seven points to tie it and the teams played with a fluidity that was missing in the first half.

Ristic kept getting the ball inside and scoring, while Alkins gave Arizona a lift, scoring eight quick points after a shoulder to the face sent him briefly to the bench.

Larrier, Adams and Vital kept the Huskies within reach, answering nearly every time Arizona tried to pull away.

Arizona made a late push and the Huskies had no answer, losing by 15 in a game that was still close with 6 minutes left.

"We kind of lost it in that 5-minute stand," Ollie said. "The score's not indicative of how we played and we're going to focus on the positives."

BIG PICTURE

UConn played well in the second half, but is still searching for that signature win.

Arizona continues its roll with a big second half, doing it with Ayton limited to nine points.

DOUBLING DEANDRE

The Huskies were determined to not let Ayton beat them in the post, double-teaming the talented freshman every time he touched the ball down low.

The ploy, along with Ayton's foul trouble, mostly worked. Ayton finished with nine points and seven rebounds, but also had three assists.

"It's difficult to trap him and I thought UConn did a good job, but his passing opened up the floodgates," Miller said.

UP NEXT

UConn plays at Auburn on Saturday.

Arizona hosts rival No. 3 Arizona State on Dec. 30.

By John Marshall, The Associated Press