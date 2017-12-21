Moose extend point streak to 15 games

WINNIPEG — Jack Roslovic and Nic Petan each had a goal and two assists as the Manitoba Moose extended their franchise-best point streak with a 7-2 victory over the San Antonio Rampage on Thursday in American Hockey League action.

Mike Sgarbossa, Sami Niku, Michael Spacek, Mason Appleton and Patrice Cormier also scored for the Moose (22-5-3), who are 14-0-1 in their last 15 games.

Manitoba has won five in a row and is five points clear of the Toronto Marlies for first overall in the AHL standings.

Trent Vogelhuber and Rocco Grimaldi found the back of the net for the Rampage (16-11-2).