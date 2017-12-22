Matthews leads Michigan past winless Alabama A&M, 97-47

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: Senior guard Julian Walters, a transfer from East Tennessee State who was activated at the end of first semester in time for the Bulldogs' Dec. 13 game against Southern Mississippi, was held to four points after averaging 14 points per game in his first two games. ... The Bulldogs have played 10 of their 12 games on the road.

Michigan: Junior forward Moritz Wagner missed his second straight game and is listed day-to-day with a right ankle sprain. ... Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman's assist to turnover ratio of 5.25 ranks second in the nation. ... The Wolverines won their only previous meeting with the Bulldogs, 87-57 on Dec. 17, 2011.

STAYING WITH IT

Taking their second straight lopsided decision, Michigan coach John Beilein was much happier with his team's performance than in their 90-58 win over Detroit-Mercy on Saturday.

"We saw it in the second half against Detroit," Beilein said. "We played them even in the second half. But it's so natural, it's going to happen all the time. It's a way of life.

"When you get up and you know you're going to win the game, it's hard. I didn't think we did that today."

BATTLE WEARY

"Our theme is bring the fight," Alabama A&M coach Donnie Marsh said. "That's what we want to do. The bottom line for us is it's about preparing for (Southwestern Athletic) conference play.

"The gauntlet that we've been through, if we're not ready for at Grambling and at Jackson State, then this would have been for naught."

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs travel to Georgetown on Saturday.

Michigan: The Wolverines host Jacksonville on Dec. 30 before opening Big Ten Conference play at Iowa on Jan. 2.

By Bob Duff, The Associated Press