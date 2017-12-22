Top 25 Capsules

SAN DIEGO STATE 72, No. 12 GONZAGA 70

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Senior Trey Kell scored 10 of his 14 points in the final 2:56 and redshirt freshman Jalen McDaniels scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and had 10 rebounds for San Diego State.

Freshman Matt Mitchell added 15 points for San Diego State (8-3), which led the whole game while shooting only 36.1 per cent.

Zach Norvell Jr. led Gonzaga (10-3) with 22 points. The Bulldogs twice closed to two points.

No. 14 KANSAS 75, STANFORD 54

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike scored his team's initial 10 points and dunked seven times on the way to 24 points for Kansas.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Devonte' Graham each added 14 points as the Jayhawks won their third straight game following defeats to Stanford's Pac-12 foes Washington and Arizona State.

Kansas (10-2) had eight dunks and six 3-pointers in the first half alone while shooting 62.5 per cent.

Michael Humphrey had 20 points and seven rebounds for the cold-shooting Cardinal (6-7).

No. 16 PURDUE 97, TENNESSEE STATE 48

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 26 points and P.J. Thompson finished with 17 for Purdue.

Purdue (12-2) sealed the win when it outscored the Tigers 32-5 during the final 14 minutes of the first half. The Boilermakers were leading 16-11 when they took control of the game, overwhelming Tennessee State with a balanced offensive attack.

Delano Spencer led the Tigers (5-6) with 13 points.

No. 18 ARIZONA 73, UCONN 58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Rawle Alkins scored 20 points and Dusan Ristic had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona, which used a late run to pull away.

The Wildcats (10-3) took control behind their defence during a late 8-0 run that pushed their lead to 65-55 and on to their seventh straight win since an 0-3 trip to the Bahamas.

Arizona made 14 of 23 shots in the second half to win its 47th straight non-conference home game and beat UConn for the first time in six attempts all-time.

Terry Larrier finished with 18 points for UConn (7-4).

No. 20 CINCINNATI 81, CLEVELAND STATE 62

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Gary Clark scored 18 points as Cincinnati extended its home-court winning streak to 33 games, the longest in the nation.

Jarron Cumberland added 16 points for Cincinnati (11-2), which is playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while its on-campus arena is renovated. The Bearcats went 18-0 at Fifth Third Arena last season.

Tyree Appleby had 16 points for the Vikings (3-8).

No. 24 FLORIDA STATE 98, SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — P.J. Savoy scored 17 points and Florida State made 19 3-pointers.

Savoy and M.J. Walker (15 points) each made five 3-pointers. The 19 3-pointers are one short of the school-record 20 the Seminoles (11-1) made against Maine on Dec. 8, 2007.

Florida State, which was 37 of 66 from the field, led by 26 at halftime (47-21) and was up by as many as 57 late in the second half.

Cortez Edward, Eddie Davis III and Anfernee Hampton each scored eight points for Southern Mississippi (7-5).

By The Associated Press