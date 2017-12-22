San Jose State rides big 1st half at Santa Clara, 75-63

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Ryan Welage scored 21 points and Keith Fisher III added 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, both career highs, as San Jose State beat crosstown rival Santa Clara for the second straight year, posting a 75-63 victory on Thursday night.

The Spartans snapped a six-game losing streak to the Broncos last year with a 55-40 win. This year's loss is the fourth straight and third on their home court for Santa Clara.

San Jose State (3-8) built a 39-13 lead before Shaquille Walters hit a layup and a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 39-18 at the half. The Broncos rallied in the second half and cut the Spartans' lead to five, 58-53 on Henry Caruso's layup with 5:31 to play, but San Jose State answered by pushing the lead back into double digits and Santa Clara (3-9) got no closer.

KJ Feagin hit six 3-pointers and led Santa Clara with 24 points.