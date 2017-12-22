Brown caps 1,000th game with OT goal, Kings edge Avs 2-1

"I liked the way we played tonight," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "We were patient. They made a couple of pushes and we did a good job of weathering the storm."

Martinez's long goal against Semyon Varlamov found its way through traffic to the back of the net.

"They throw it to the net from a point that has eyes and finds its way through a crowd," Bednar said.

The goal gave a lethargic-looking Kings team life. Suddenly they began attacking and playing with more confidence, the approach paying off when Brown skated down the far side and rifled his shot past Varlamov.

"The big picture was really nice. Probably for me, a memory," Brown said. "We didn't play very good. But good teams find a way to win when maybe they shouldn't."

Varlamov made 25 saves, including several outstanding stops for Colorado.

"I thought we played very well today defensively," he said. "We just didn't score. If we scored a second goal I think we win this game. But LA is a really good team playing at home. They never give up."

It was the 10th time this season the Kings won after allowing the first goal, a league best.

And this time Brown won it on his milestone night.

"I can't say enough about Brownie," Martinez said. "He's been an unbelievable leader and a huge part of this organization ever since he was drafted when he was 18.

"He's been through a lot in this organization and had a lot of ups and downs, but he's never wavered."

NOTES: Brown has played his entire career with the Kings. Dave Taylor (1,111 games) is the only other player to have played his first 1,000 games for Los Angeles. . Landeskog's goal was his 14th of the season. He trails Nathan MacKinnon by one for the team lead. ... Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots for the Kings.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: End their two-game road trip Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Kings: Travel to San Jose to play the Sharks on Saturday.

By Steve Dilbeck, The Associated Press