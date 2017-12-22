Germany forward Mario Gomez returns to Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany — Germany forward Mario Gomez will return to Stuttgart, where he won the 2007 Bundesliga title, from rival Wolfsburg.

Stuttgart said Friday that the 32-year-old Gomez will sign a contract through 2020.

Gomez started his career in Stuttgart's youth team. He made his Germany debut in 2007 while playing for the club, then played for Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Besiktas before joining Wolfsburg in 2016.

Gomez said he was "very happy to be back home, where everything began for me," and promised to "give everything" to keep Stuttgart in the top flight.