With PSG on top, tight battle for runner-up in France

Cavani has been averaging more than a goal per game to move one goal behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic's all-time scoring record for PSG, with 155 goals in 224 games, while Falcao has been essential in keeping Monaco in the mix with 15 goals already.

Diaz has been one of the revelations of the season after joining Lyon from Real Madrid as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. Diaz left Madrid to get more playing time after Zinedine Zidane recommended him to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. The move has proved to be another astute transfer for Aulas, with Diaz scoring 13 goals, as many as the resurgent Fekir.

___

PICK OF THE PLAYERS

Neymar and Cavani have had the most consistent impact.

Cavani, who has been thriving since Ibrahimovic left PSG, has scored 53 goals this year, as many as Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Uruguay striker has rightly been criticized for his struggles in front of goal in the past, but his brilliant and ruthless performances this year, combined with his work ethic, have helped him gain a new leadership status.

Neymar's impact in his first months at PSG has also been massive. The Brazilian has not only delivered 11 goals and nine assists, he has also been an inspiration to his new teammates with his effortless technical ease, dazzling runs and dribbles, making them believe they can win the Champions League.

___

EMERGING TALENT

Lyon has produced another gem in Houssem Aouar.

The 19-year-old versatile midfielder is the latest player to emerge from the club's academy, following in the footsteps of the likes of Karim Benzema, Hatem Ben Arfa and Alexandre Lacazette.

Aouar's flair and technique have not gone unnoticed as his three goals and two assists have reportedly drawn interest from Barcelona and Arsenal.

"This is just the beginning for him," Lyon coach Bruno Genesio said. "He needs to keep working hard and he'll keep making giant strides."

___

SURPRISE TEAM

Behind the clubs chasing Champions League qualification, Nantes has proved to be the best of the rest to round up the top 5, six points ahead of sixth-place Nice.

Under the helm of Claudio Ranieri, who guided Leicester to a surprising Premier League in 2016, Nantes has found defensive stability, conceding only 18 goals.

Ranieri has been true to his principles by building a solid defence in which right back Leo Dubois has been flourishing. Despite a clear lack of attacking power, Ranieri also seems to have found a reliable striker in Emiliano Sala.

___

POINT TO PROVE

Two mainstays of the French league, Saint-Etienne and Bordeaux, are in disarray.

Lauded for its attacking game last season, Bordeaux has gone through a miserable run that has left the club only one point above the relegation zone, level on points with Saint-Etienne.

Despite striker Malcom's seven goals this season, coach Jocelyn Gourvennec has been trying to find answers to his team's defensive frailties, tinkering with his lineup without result. Following a run of only one win in 13 matches in all competitions, Gourvennec's job hangs in the balance.

Looking for an jolt, Saint-Etienne — the most decorated French club with 10 league titles — has recently promoted Jean-Louis Gasset to coach. He lost his first game in charge.

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press