Kick Tac Toe coming to this season's Pro Bowl skills event

ORLANDO, Fla. — NFL kickers are getting a chance to show off their skills during Pro Bowl week.

The Pro Bowl Skills Showdown is back for a second edition this year in Orlando, with the addition of a game called "Kick Tac Toe" — where kickers will try to hit a grid of targets inside the uprights.

Other elements of the skills showdown between players from the AFC and NFC include dodgeball, a relay race that includes an inflated parachute being attached to the first player on each team, a best-hands event, an accuracy competition for quarterbacks and a drone drop with one player catching balls released from high above the field and winning money for the charity of his choice.

The AFC team will be led by legends captains Jason Taylor and LaDainian Tomlinson, while the NFC's legends captains are Derrick Brooks and Warrick Dunn.