Canada to be upgraded to luge bronze

"It's the big issue of doping in sport," Christie said Friday in Calgary. "People say, 'Don't worry, eventually the medal will get awarded.' There's the time, there's the moment. Athletes live for the moment. The moment wasn't there."

Corey said the group was disappointed to leave Russia empty-handed after finishing fourth in three separate events, but quickly pivoted to turn it into a positive.

"We held our head high and left and regrouped and tried to build towards 2018," he said. "That was more of the focus ... rather than a bunch of conspiracy theories.

"Our program was trending really well ... we still saw that as a strong showing."

Corey added that while the athletes didn't get the recognition at the time, it doesn't take away from the accomplishment.

"Everyone wants a fairy-tale experience," he said. "Whether it's your sporting career or getting engaged or any of those life-altering moments, you want them to be like a fairy tale, but it is what it is."

Edney, Gough, Snith and Walker finished second in the relay at a World Cup race earlier this month on their home track in Calgary, just 0.041 seconds back of the Germans.

The Canadians are also hitting their stride at the right time in individual competition.

Gough won back-to-back silver medals in a pair of women's World Cup races, Edney earned a second-place of his own in Calgary, and Snith and Walker picked up a doubles bronze in Lake Placid, N.Y.

While Christie said there's no point in dwelling on the past, he did point out that luge funding was impacted by the lack of medals in Sochi.

"They were a Tier 3 sport," he said. "They could have been a Tier 2 spot with (Own the Podium). What could that have done?

"They're still all there. Maybe the four years have pushed them to be even better."

Notes: Two Russian cross-country skiers disqualified Friday, Nikita Kryukov and Alexander Bessmertnykh, already lost team event medals in recent weeks when other teammates were disqualified. ... Of the 46 hearings, three athletes were cleared.

— With files from Donna Spencer in Calgary and The Associated Press

