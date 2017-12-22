Where have all the Quebec goalies gone?

Then in '97, Denis was the starter and Biron was No. 2, while J.S. Giguere was the odd man out. In '98 it would be Roberto Luongo and Mathieu Caron.

Maxime Ouellette and Marc-Andre Fleury would also represent Canada during Quebec's run of dominance in goal, both appearing twice. In all, 13 of the 18 roster spots from '96 to '04 were taken by a QMJHL goalie while a French Canadian started 56-of-60 games at the world juniors.

"We always knew there was going to be someone from the Q on the world junior team," said Biron, who won gold alongside Denis in '97. "If you were a goalie in the QMJHL you were gonna get a chance, it was as simple as that."

Since Fleury’s appearance in 2004, however, the number of Quebec-trained goalies has declined, with only Jonathan Bernier, Jake Allen, Olivier Roy, Zac Fucale and Mason McDonald emerging from the QMJHL to represent Canada at the world juniors. And two of those goalies (Allen and McDonald) were born in the Maritimes.

Meanwhile, the WHL has slowly taken over since 2005, with 11 goalies dressing at the world juniors. Eight have come form the OHL.

"There's no loss of pride because like everything the evolution of the game at any moment it can change," Biron said. "A lot of goalies came out of Western Canada with Carey Price, obviously there are goalie coaches on that part of the map that have been good."

Biron gives credit to Francoise Allaire for giving goalies from Quebec an edge that pushed them to the forefront. Allaire, who recently retired as the Colorado Avalanche's goalie coach, was Patrick Roy's goalie coach with the Montreal Canadiens starting in the late '80s. He also ran his own specialized camps that were ahead of their time, starting in Montreal before taking his knowledge world wide.

The advantage Quebec goalies once had started to diminish as Allaire's teachings were spread out to a wider audience.

"That camp was the standout place, that's where all the goalies went to," said Biron. "Then it became much more of a world thing than a Quebec thing."

By Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press