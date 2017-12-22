Toronto FC opens CONCACAF play on Feb. 20

Toronto FC will host the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 27 at BMO Field in the return leg of their round-of-16 series in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The first leg is scheduled for Feb. 20 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.

The draw for the CONCACAF club competition was held Monday but exact time of the games wasn't announced until Friday.

Kickoff for both Tuesday night games is 8 p.m. local time. It could be a chilly night at both stadiums.