Houston Bowl History

Dec. 25, 2003 Hawaii Bowl — Hawaii 54, Houston 48, 3OT

Dec. 27, 1996 Liberty Bowl — Syracuse 30, Houston 17

Dec. 25, 1988 Aloha Bowl — Washington St. 24, Houston 22

Jan. 1, 1985 Cotton Bowl — Boston College 45, Houston 28

Dec. 26, 1981 Sun Bowl — Oklahoma 40, Houston 14

Dec. 14, 1980 Garden State Bowl — Houston 35, Navy 0

Jan. 1, 1980 Cotton Bowl — Houston 17, Nebraska 14

Jan. 1, 1979 Cotton Bowl — Notre Dame 35, Houston 34

Jan. 1, 1977 Cotton Bowl — Houston 30, Maryland 21

Dec. 23, 1974 Bluebonnet Bowl — Houston 31, N.C. State 31, tie

Dec. 29, 1973 Bluebonnet Bowl — Houston 47, Tulane 7

Dec. 31, 1971 Bluebonnet Bowl — Colorado 29, Houston 17

Dec. 31, 1969 Bluebonnet Bowl — Houston 36, Auburn 7

Dec. 22, 1962 Tangerine Bowl — Houston 49, Miami (Ohio) 21

Jan. 1, 1952 Salad Bowl — Houston 26, Dayton 21

