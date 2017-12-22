Smart directs quick turnaround in second season at Georgia

"That's probably why you hear my voice is hoarse right now," Smart said Monday. "I'm trying to make sure they understand that you can't acknowledge the pats on the back. You can't embrace that. You can't feel good about yourself because obviously ... winning the SEC championship is a great honour and they'll have that for a long time. It will be on these walls for a long time, but they can't be satisfied."

With a spot in the national championship game on the line, Carter said players have been told to treat the Rose Bowl "like a business trip."

"Coach does a good job on keeping us locked in and focusing on getting better," Carter said. "A lot of teams get sloppy going into their bowl games, but he just wants us to make sure we are focused on ourselves and do what we need to do."

Business is good for Smart. The season already has earned the coach almost $1 million in contract incentives with the opportunity for another $900,000.

Smart, whose contract is worth $3.75 million annually, has earned bonuses of $500,000 for a spot in the playoff, $250,000 for the SEC title, $150,000 for a spot in the SEC championship game and $50,000 for being named SEC coach of the year. He'd earn additional incentives of $100,000 for a spot in the national championship game, $400,000 for winning the national championship, $200,000 for Georgia finishing in the top five of the AP or coaches poll and $100,000 for being named national coach of the year.

Smart's winning formula has been no surprise.

The former longtime Alabama defensive co-ordinator has helped build one of the nation's top defences, led by Butkus Award winner Roquan Smith. The Crimson Tide won four national championships with Smart serving as Nick Saban's top defensive coach, and now Georgia's defence is thriving with similar speed and depth.

Smart and his staff used the momentum of the season to land a signing class in this week's early period that was ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247Sports.

Smart told reporters at a news conference to discuss signing day that he was in "kind of a confused state."

He found time to discuss the signees, but only after he made sure his priorities were clear.

"My mind is on Oklahoma," he said.

By Charles Odum, The Associated Press