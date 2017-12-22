Carroll, Smith lead Okla. St. over UT-Rio Grande Valley

"I'm proud of our guys for waking up," Boynton said of that first-half stretch. "They really did a good job of picking up our energy and effort defensively, which led us to be able to put on a run and kind of put them away early."

BIG PICTURE

UT-Rio Grande Valley: The Vaqueros opened the contest strong, hanging with a good OSU team and even holding the lead into the ninth minute. But when Oklahoma State ratcheted up the defensive pressure midway through the first half, UTRGV had a difficult time dealing with it, turning the ball over on multiple possessions in a row as the Cowboys took over the game. The Vaqueros ended up with 13 turnovers in the first half and 19 overall, one fewer than their season high of 20 on Nov. 25 in an 82-76 loss to Grambling State.

Oklahoma State: After setting a school record with just one free throw attempt in their previous game, a 71-59 win over Tulsa, the Cowboys were far more aggressive in driving the lane in this one. Oklahoma State, which entered the day leading the Big 12 and ranking fifth in the nation with 79.6 per cent free-throw shooting, got to the line a season-high 34 times, knocking down 29 (85.3 per cent).

"You got to shoot free throws, especially in the bigger games, if you want to give yourself a chance to win," said Smith, who was 3 for 3 from the line. "Coach didn't really harp on it too much, but we knew as a team we didn't get to the free throw line enough, so we tried to be a little bit more aggressive tonight."

STAR POWER

Even though he ended up with 14 points, Dixon wasn't much of a factor for the Vaqueros. He started the day leading the Western Athletic Conference and ranking 32nd in the nation with 21.1 points per game, but had just two points until the final second of the first half. He wound up 4-for-12 shooting, still well below his 48.8 per cent season average. Dixon also had three assists and three steals, but five turnovers as well.

TIP INS

Oklahoma State's Tavarius Shine had made 13 consecutive free throws before missing one in the first half. He ended up 4 of 7 on free throws and had 12 points. . The Cowboys are now 9-0 this season when leading or tied at halftime and after edging UTRGV 41-36 in rebounds, are 8-0 when out-rebounding its opponent. . Oklahoma State's 48.5 shooting percentage (on 32 of 66 shooting) is the second-highest allowed by UT-Rio Grande Valley this season.

UP NEXT

UT-Rio Grande Valley: The Vaqueros are off until Sat., Dec. 30 when they face Hampton at home.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are off for the holidays, returning to action at home against No. 10 West Virginia on Fri., Dec. 29 in their Big 12 Conference opener.

By John Tranchina, The Associated Press