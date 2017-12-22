Gensler's 19 leads Campbell to 91-62 win over Allen

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Cory Gensler matched his career high with 19 points, Chris Clemons added 16 with a career-high nine assists and Campbell rolled to a 91-62 win over NAIA Allen on Friday.

Shane Whitefield and Marcus Burk scored 14 apiece for the Camels (6-6) and Damontez Oliver had 10. Clemons now has 1,669 points to move past Mike Reidy (1960-64) for fifth on Campbell's all-time scoring list.

Quincy Washington, who averages 28 points, had 20 for the Yellow Jackets (9-4) and Brandon Moore, who averages 20, had 14.

Campbell went 5 of 10 behind the arc and shot 64.5 per cent overall (20 of 31) to lead 49-29 at the half. The Camels finished the game with 11 3s and shot 52 per cent to 34 per cent for Allen (21 of 61).