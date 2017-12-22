Wagner set to go for Seahawks despite sore hamstring

RENTON, Wash. — Linebacker Bobby Wagner practiced on Friday and will play when the Seattle Seahawks face the Dallas Cowboys despite a lingering hamstring problem.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wagner is ahead of where he was last week when he did not practice at all and was a game-time decision against the Rams.

Seattle listed just three players as questionable for the must-win game against the Cowboys: safety Bradley McDougald, defensive end Frank Clark and tight end Nick Vannett. Carroll said McDougald — who has been starting with Kam Chancellor out — would play. Clark was full participant all week until Friday when he was limited with a toe injury.

Carroll also said there is a chance cornerback DeShawn Shead will be activated from the physically unable to perform list. Shead suffered a major knee injury in the playoffs last January.