Bracey's 25 leads La Tech past Fort Wayne 85-76 for title

NEW ORLEANS — Daquan Bracey scored 25 points, Jacobi Boykins added 23 and Louisiana Tech defeat Fort Wayne 85-76 on Friday in the championship game of the New Orleans Shootout.

Oliver Powell added 17 points off the bench on 8-of-11 shooting as the Bulldogs (9-4) made 10 of 20 3-pointers and shot 52.5 per cent (31 of 59). Boykins went 6 of 9 from 3-point range and Bracey had seven assists.

Scott Bryson had 27 points for the Mastodons (9-6) and Ken Harrell had 10.

The first half was the difference when Fort Wayne shot 38 per cent (10 of 26) and the Bulldogs 57 per cent (16 of 28) with five 3s for a 38-30 lead.