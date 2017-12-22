No. 1 UConn beats Duquesne 104-52 in Toronto

TORONTO — Katie-Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 33 points, Kia Nurse had 24 and No. 1 UConn posted its biggest victory of the season, routing Duquesne 104-52 on Friday.

Samuelson made 8 of 9 3-point attempts, including seven straight in the second and third quarters for the Huskies (10-0) before taking the rest of the night off.

The game was a homecoming of sorts for Nurse. The senior forward from Hamilton, Ontario, received a rousing ovation from the sellout crowd when she was introduced as UConn's final starter, and another when she checked out with 3:24 remaining and her team leading 98-50. Nurse finished with five rebounds and two assists. She was 9 for 11 from the field.

Chassidy Omogrosso scored 15 points and Libby Bazelak had 14 for Duquesne (10-3), which had won eight in a row.