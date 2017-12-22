South Dakota St.'s balance buries UMKC 85-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reed Tellinghuisen scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and was one of six players to score in double figures for South Dakota State and the Jackrabbits handled UMKC 85-60 on Friday.

The Jackrabbits led 46-30 at halftime shooting 53 per cent from 3-point range and saw seven-different players bury at least one trey. South Dakota State (11-5) built a 20-9 lead and never trailed.

Skyler Flatten scored 14 points, David Jenkins Jr., and Mike Daum each scored 12, Tevin King, 11 and Brandon Key 10. The Jackrabbits — winners of four of their last five — shot 51 per cent (31 of 61) from the field.

Flatten's 3 with 4:41 left extended South Dakota State's lead to 81-49.