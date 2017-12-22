Waterdown high school girls hockey team shoots for city three-peat

The Waterdown District High School girls’ hockey team will ice a strong line up once again this season – and coach Jan Pearson said a three-peat as city champions is a real possibility.

“Saltfleet is always good and next week we play Ancaster, who are quite good too,” he said. “There will be a little bit of close competition in the league. We’re looking at a three-peat.”

The team won the SOSSA title two seasons ago, but last year fell in a shootout in the SOSSA championship game.

Pearson added the squad has a strong forward corps, as well as some strong players on defence.