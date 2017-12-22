Waterdown high school girls hockey team shoots for city three-peat

The Waterdown District High School girls’ hockey team will ice a strong line up once again this season – and coach Jan Pearson said a three-peat as city champions is a real possibility.
“Saltfleet is always good and next week we play Ancaster, who are quite good too,” he said. “There will be a little bit of close competition in the league. We’re looking at a three-peat.”
The team won the SOSSA title two seasons ago, but last year fell in a shootout in the SOSSA championship game.
Pearson added the squad has a strong forward corps, as well as some strong players on defence.
“I don’t know how far we can go,” he said, “I guess we’ll see.”
Up front the Warriors are paced by Erin Gibbons, the team’s leading scorer in the exhibition schedule, in addition to Mackenzie Lauretti and Rachel Brown.
On defence, the team relies heavily on stalwart rearguard and team captain Alison O’Donnell.
“She stands out on D – she’s very good,” said Pearson.
Meanwhile, the Warriors bring back their goaltending tandem from last year, with Ella Neilsen and Heather Perks sharing the crease.
“Ella is only in Grade 10 this year,” he said. “She’s an incredible goalie.”
He noted to prepare for the season, the Warriors suited up for five exhibition games – and finished with a 5-0 record.They went on to defeat Dundas Valley 4-0 in their season opener on Dec. 13.
“We did well,” he said, noting the team had seven players for the first game and ended up winning. “We beat some good teams.”
He noted the team played a strong Nelson High School team twice, winning both times, and also defeated St. Mary.
The team was slated to face Ancaster High School Dec. 20 at Spring Valley Arena and after the break, WDHS will play their regular season home opener on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Harry Howell Arena at 4 p.m.
