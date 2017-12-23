Clippers overcome Harden's second straight 51-point game

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points and fellow rookie Lonzo Ball had 24 points with five 3-pointers in his first visit to Oracle Arena. Julius Randle added 21 points off the bench for Los Angeles, which snapped the Rockets' 14-game winning streak Wednesday night in Houston.

THUNDER 120, HAWKS 117

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to cap a 30-point, 15-assist outing, and Oklahoma City held off Atlanta.

Carmelo Anthony added 24 points on 7-of-12 3-point shooting, and Paul George scored 17 points for the Thunder. They have won five of their last six after an 11-14 start.

Marco Belinelli scored 30 points for Atlanta.

BUCKS 109, HORNETS 104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 and Milwaukee overcame a late deficit to beat Charlotte.

After Kemba Walker gave Charlotte a 104-100 lead with 2:24 remaining, Milwaukee closed on a 9-0 run, the Bucks tied it on dunks by Antetokounmpo and Middleton and took the lead on Eric Bledsoe's layup.

Bledsoe had 24 points and 10 assists in the first game of the home-and-home set.

Walker had 32 points before leaving with an apparent injury after losing the ball and falling to the floor with the game tied at 104 with 1:42 to play. Former University of Wisconsin star Frank Kaminsky added 16 points, and Marvin Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

PISTONS 104, KNICKS 101

DETROIT (AP) — Andre Drummond had 18 points and 15 rebounds and Deroit rallied to beat New York.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points to help the Pistons win for the fourth time in five games.

Kristaps Porzingis had with 29 points for New York, and Enes Kanter added 22 points and 16 rebounds. Porzingis missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

New York had won five of six, including a victory Thursday night over the Boston Celtics.

NUGGETS 102, TRAIL BLAZERS 85

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and Denver won for the first time in Portland since 2013.

Jokic hit 12 of 21 shots and grabbed eight rebounds as the Nuggets ended a nine-game losing streak to the Blazers in Portland. Wilson Chandler scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Gary Harris scored 17 points for Denver.

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 15 points, while Shabazz Napier had 14. Portland played without leading scorer Damian Lillard, who strained a hamstring strain in Wednesday's game against San Antonio.

HEAT 113, MAVERICKS 101

MIAMI (AP) — Wayne Ellington tied a career high with 28 points, Josh Richardson had 24 and injury-ravaged Miami never trailed against Dallas,

Tyler Johnson added 19 points for Miami, which shot 64 per cent — second-best in franchise history. The Heat started both halves with 12-0 runs and went 16 for 25 from 3-point range.

Richardson made 11 of 14 shots for Miami, which has won four of its last five.

Yogi Ferrell scored a season-high 23 for the Mavericks.

NETS 119, WIZARDS 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Brooklyn's victory over Washington.

Caris LeVert added 17 points, and DeMarre Carroll, Spencer Dinwiddie and Nik Stauskas added 15 apiece to help the Nets snap a four-game losing streak. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 13 points for the Wizards.

PELICANS 111, MAGIC 97

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and New Orleans never trailed against Orlando.

Anthony Davis added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday had 24 points for New Orleans. Jonathon Simmons led the Magic with 22 points. They have lost seven straight.

