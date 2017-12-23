No. 15 TCU beats William & Mary for record 17th straight win

Matt Milon was 6 of 11 from long range and scored 22 points as the Tribe went 15 of 38 from long range.

Connor Burchfield, the active NCAA leader in career 3-point accuracy coming into the game, scored 18 and was 4 of 7 beyond the arc, including two that helped cut a 10-point lead to five in less than a minute in the second half.

"We didn't come here to scare them," said coach Tony Shaver, who just picked up his 200th win at William & Mary. "We came here to win the ballgame."

Fisher was 3 of 3 from long range after halftime, including one right after William & Mary had pulled within 70-68. Fisher and Robinson were a combined 17 of 27 from the field as TCU shot 62 per cent, including 72 per cent in the second half.

JD Miller scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, Vladimir Brodziansky made all four of his shots to finish with 11 and Desmond Bane had 11 points and eight rebounds for TCU.

BIG PICTURE

William & Mary: The Tribe were much more competitive in their second higher-profile matchup following the 97-62 loss at Ohio State on Dec. 9. William & Mary trailed by 18 at the half and by 28 early in the second half against the Buckeyes. They stayed with the Horned Frogs most of the way.

TCU: The Horned Frogs' last loss was 84-63 to Iowa State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament last season. Now they will see how much a fairly light nonconference schedule helps them in the rugged league. The first three conference opponents (Oklahoma, Baylor and Kansas) are currently ranked, and the two after that are on the road (Texas and the Sooners).

WILLIAMS UPDATE

Dixon said Williams, who has six double-doubles and leads the team at 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, had discomfort and swelling in his injured knee Thursday. The coach said an MRI showed no serious damage, same as a previous test during the summer. The Horned Frogs have seven days off. "We feel like just some time will be good," Dixon said.

UP NEXT

William & Mary: Colonial Athletic Association opener at home against Hofstra on Dec. 30.

TCU: Big 12 opener at home against No. 17 Oklahoma on Dec. 30.

___

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press