Keller scores in OT as Coyotes beat Capitals 3-2

Fischer also stepped up with his ninth goal late in regulation. With Scott Wedgewood on the bench for an extra attacker, Jason Demers fired a shot from the top of the left circle. Grubauer stopped Derek Stepan's tip in front but the puck came to rest behind the goalie in the crease. Fischer swept in from the left and slid the puck into the net.

"Things change in a hurry and I thought they had way too many chances already," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "I look at as we had it, we just have to close it out. We weren't where we needed to be."

Washington led 1-0 after two lacklustre periods, but Dvorak tied it 1:28 into the third. He cycled the puck to Alex Goligoski at the point before taking the return pass atop the right circle, skating to the faceoff circle and firing into the top left corner of the net.

Kuznetsov responded with his 12th of the season. Wedgewood stopped Christian Djoos' shot from above the right circle. Kuznetsov shook off a defender, took control of the puck to the right of the net and scored behind Wedgewood, who was caught looking at the top of the crease.

Tobey Reider had a chance to tie the game on a short-handed breakaway with 9:12 to play, but was stopped easily by Grubauer in the goalie's first start since Dec. 4.

The frantic third period was a stark contrast to the first two, when each team displayed little energy despite each not playing since Tuesday.

After a scoreless first period, Oshie put the Capitals ahead at 5:40 of the second, taking a pass from Jakub Vrana and beating Wedgewood from the low slot.

NOTES: The Coyotes are 6-0-1 in their past seven home games against the Capitals. ... Washington finished with a season-low 17 shots on goal. ... Oshie has six goals and 18 points in 25 career games against Arizona. ... Dvorak's goal was his third in four games against Washington. ... Kuznetsov has scored his past four goals and eight of his 12 this season in the third period.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Visit Vegas on Saturday.

Coyotes: Host Colorado on Saturday.

By Jonathan Dalton, The Associated Press