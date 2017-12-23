Ahmad, CS Fullerton hold off Loyola Marymount, 88-80

LOS ANGELES — Khalil Ahmad scored 25 points and Cal State Fullerton won for the sixth time in its last seven games, topping Loyola Marymount 88-80 on Friday night.

The Titans had their five-game win streak snapped at California last weekend and their win in the 27th meeting with the Lions gives them the overall series lead 14-13.

Ahmad, the Big West Player of the Week earlier in December, hit 7 of 15 shots from the field and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Jackson Rowe added 19 points and Arkim Robertson contributed 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Titans (7-4) staked a 10-point lead at intermission on Ahmad's layup in the final minute