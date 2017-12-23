Durant leads Warriors past Lakers for 11th straight win

Still without two-time MVP Curry, Golden State got some much-needed reinforcements.

Green returned after missing five of six games with soreness in his right shoulder, while Andre Iguodala also was back after sitting out Wednesday night's win against Memphis with flu-like symptoms.

"That was huge. I don't think we win that game without Andre and Draymond," Kerr said. "It's great to have Draymond back after his absence. He brings an energy to the game that otherwise was lacking last game."

The Lakers, who trailed by as many as 23 in the third quarter before getting within 84-72 going into the final 12 minutes, briefly took their first lead of the night at 89-88 on Randle's 3-pointer with 7:43 remaining.

Los Angeles cut the lead to 86-81 on a steal by Josh Hart and Kuzma's layup with 9:39 left, then 88-86 when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer at the 8:09 mark.

"The way they compete night in and night out playing against some really good teams lately is really impressive," Walton said.

TIP-INS

Lakers: C Brook Lopez missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle. ... Los Angeles shot 11 for 29 from long range after making 15 3-pointers against the Rockets two days earlier. The Lakers shot 33.3 per cent in getting outscored 34-20 in the second quarter to fall behind 61-44 at halftime.

Warriors: Durant went 12 for 13 at the line — making his first seven — to go over the 1,000 mark for career free throws. ... Shaun Livingston (sore right knee) and Zaza Pachulia (left shoulder soreness) were still out for Golden State. Pachulia missed his sixth straight game and seventh in eight, while Livingston sat out his third in a row. ... Golden State went 13 for 24 (54.2 per cent) in the second.

UNDER CAREFUL WATCH

Caldwell-Pope started and had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists but was 4 for 16 and missed nine of his 10 3s. He is serving a 25-day sentence at an Orange County detention centre after violating his probation on a drunken driving arrest, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

"Obviously it affected him tonight," Walton said.

Caldwell-Pope is allowed to leave the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center for practice and Lakers games in California under a work-release program, but must wear a GPS monitor outside the facility. He said he has been getting extra work with the ball boys and interns.

"It's not hard. I can still get in and do my work, practice, get shots up. I just have to continue to stay in the gym," he said. "It's tough but I'm back with them now and I feel good."

Caldwell-Pope had missed two road games, and wasn't to travel for games in Houston on Dec. 31 and Minnesota on Jan. 1.

NO CURRY FOR CHRISTMAS

While Curry could test his sprained right ankle with some on-court work Sunday, Kerr said it would be "irresponsible" to play him Christmas Day against the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals rematch.

"As much as everybody wants to see him, as much as I want to see him on the floor, we have to be smart with this — 99.999 per cent that he's out," Kerr said.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Portland on Saturday to begin a stretch with four home games over seven days, including Christmas against Minnesota.

Warriors: Host the Nuggets on Saturday before welcoming the Cavaliers on Christmas Day in an NBA Finals rematch.

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press