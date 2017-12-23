Man City reaches 101 goals in 2017 by routing Bournemouth

MANCHESTER, England — Sergio Aguero's double took Manchester City's Premier League goal total for 2017 to more than 100 as the runaway leaders beat Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling also claimed his 16th goal of the season and Danilo grabbed his first for the club as Pep Guardiola's side extended the top-flight football record to 17 successive victories.

City has 101 goals for the calendar year - across two league seasons - and it still has two games remaining. City has a 14-point lead over Manchester United, which is at Leicester on Saturday night.

City's result was never in doubt from the moment Aguero, subject of conflicting reports this week regarding his future, headed the opener after 27 minutes.

City's players were not at their sparkling best but still had far too much for Bournemouth, which has now lost back-to-back games 4-0 after last week's thrashing by Liverpool and is without a win in seven.

Eddie Howe's side did little to extend the hosts and City was allowed to patiently work openings.

Bournemouth's Steve Cook headed dangerously close to his own goal after Kevin De Bruyne whipped in a dangerous cross and Aguero shot over after being played in by Nicolas Otamendi.

Otamendi actually had City's first serious chance with a fierce long-range shot but goalkeeper Asmir Begovic pushed it away safely.

The opener came as Fernandinho delicately clipped in a cross for Aguero. Bournemouth pushed up, hoping to play the Argentinian offside, but its timing went awry and Aguero was left to bring up his century of home goals with a simple diving header.

Bournemouth created little, aside from an early chance which Junior Stanislas shot wide and injured himself in the process, forcing Howe to make a change.