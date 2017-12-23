Maple Leafs' Matthews returns against Rangers

NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews plans to keep his game simple on Saturday night as he returns from a concussion against the New York Rangers.

The concussion was the first of Matthews's career and forced him to miss the last six games.

"As far as conditioning it's not totally going to be there, but hopefully throughout the first, second and third period I just get better and better, start feeling better each period, just do what I do," Matthews told reporters after Saturday's morning skate.

"I want to contribute in a number of different ways and just play my game and have fun."