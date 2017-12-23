Delgado's 15 points and 18 rebounds lead No. 23 Seton Hall

The Pirates are the only Division I team to have three players who have scored 1,000 or more points during their career in Carrington, Delgado and Rodriguez. All three scored in double figures Saturday and rank among the top 30 scorers in the history of the school, with Delgado moving past Donnell Williams into the No. 29 spot Saturday. Carrington ranks 18th and Rodriguez 27th among all-time leading Seton Hall scorers.

STRANGE SERIES LEAD

Although Saturday marked the first time the schools faced each other since 2005, Manhattan leads the all-time series 27-21. But the teams have faced each other only three times since 1985.

WELCOME BACK JORDAN

Seton Hall freshman guard Jordan Walker, who apparently left the team for two days over his lack of playing time, then was talked back into returning by Seton Hall officials, returned to action with 13:30 in the first half and received a warm welcome from the Seton Hall faithful in attendance. Walker responded with a wide smile. Walker had two points and two assists Saturday.

SANOGO SUSPENDED

Senior forward Ismael Sanogo, who started five of the Pirates' previous 12 games, was suspended indefinitely from the team Friday for violation of team and university rules, according to coach Kevin Willard. "Ish has a responsibility to himself and his teammates to abide by all the rules of this university and team. Hopefully, he will understand the opportunity he has attending Seton Hall University, and he will make the changes he needs to make to be allowed back on this team." Willard said.

ALTERCATION AND EJECTIONS

With just 40 seconds left in the first half, Delgado and Waterman locked horns in a wrestling match under the Manhattan basket going for a rebound. The altercation got heated and eventually Powell and Manhattan's Rich Williams were ejected from the game. But according to Big East assistant commissioner John Paquette, Powell will not be suspended for the Pirates' next game, the Big East opener against Creighton on Thursday.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 59th time in Delgado's Seton Hall career and the ninth time this season that he collected double figures in points and rebounds. The total of 59 is the top figure in the nation. Delgado is the only active Division I player with more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have won 23 straight games against non-conference opponents and 28 straight non-conference wins at the Prudential Center.

Manhattan: Waterman became the 38th player in Manhattan history to reach the 1,000-point plateau with a basket Wednesday night in a win over Hofstra.

UP NEXT:

The Pirates break for the holidays and return Thursday, Dec. 28 to face No. 25 Creighton in the Big East regular season opener.

The Jaspers are off until next Saturday when they host Fairfield in the MAAC regular season opener.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Jim Hague, The Associated Press