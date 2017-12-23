No. 10 WVU beats Fordham 86-69

Fordham picked up a moral victory in Morgantown, staying competitive with the nationally ranked Mountaineers for an entire 40 minutes, and will look to regroup by starting their Atlantic 10 schedule at VCU.

West Virginia will ride their 11-game winning streak into Big 12 play with road games at Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

RETURN TO MORGANTOWN

Before taking the Fordham job in 2015, Neubauer was an assistant coach at West Virginia under John Beilein between 2002 and 2005, helping the Mountaineers to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1959 in his final season with WVU.

"As the bus rolled into Morgantown last night, a lot of memories and stories just came to mind," Neubauer said. "We had three great years here and three years that I'm really proud of."

ELITE COMPANY

With WVU's win over Fordham, Huggins ties long-time Mount St. Mary's coach Jim Phelan as the seventh all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.

On Thursday, Huggins was among six head coaches eligible to enter the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2018.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With wins over Coppin State and Fordham, it's unlikely that the Mountaineers will go up in the AP Top 25 on their own merits. West Virginia might go up one or two spots due to No. 5 North Carolina's loss to Wofford on Wednesday and No. 9 Xavier's shaky wins over Marshall and Northern Iowa.

UP NEXT

Fordham opens Atlantic 10 play at VCU on Dec. 30.

West Virginia starts the Big 12 season at Oklahoma State on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By John Lowe, The Associated Press