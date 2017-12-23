Bergeron scores 2 for Bruins in 3-1 win over Red Wings

Down 2-1 in the final minutes, Detroit missed an opportunity to get Howard off the ice for an extra skater by icing the puck with 1:25 remaining. Howard made it to the bench with about 1:10 left and the Bruins needed a big save by Rask on a tip in front with 28 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Marchand and Backes got the puck to Bergeron from just across centre ice for the empty netter.

"As a team as of late, we're just not getting the results every single night that we want," Howard said. "For us right now they're must wins. We've got find ways to get the points and that's all it boils down to."

Boston jumped in front on Marchand's 15th goal on a one-timer 13:37 into the first off a crossing pass from Backes from the left side of the net. Boston was just 18 seconds into a 5-on-3 advantage with David Booth sitting out for a slashing minor and a call for too many men on the ice.

Marchand retrieved the puck from the back of the net and gave it to Backes.

"It just shows the character of him and what he's willing to battle through," Marchand said. "The fact that he came out and had such a big game is awesome."

The Red Wings quickly responded with a short-handed goal by Nielsen, who took the puck in alone after a turnover right outside the Boston zone and beat Rask between his pads at 14:38.

It was just the third shot of the game for Detroit, which was outshot 11-6 in the first period.

NOTES: Boston F David Pastrnak also had two assists. ... Nielsen's short-handed goal was the seventh for the Red Wings this season. Detroit was tied for the NHL lead coming into the day. ... Detroit C Luke Glendening, who left a loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday with an upper-body injury, did not play and is expected to miss several weeks.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Bruins: Host Ottawa on Wednesday.

By Doug Alden, The Associated Press