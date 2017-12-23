Berry, Pinson lift No. 5 UNC past Ohio State, 86-72

C.J. Jackson scored the first 11 points for Ohio State before finishing with 19 for the game, while Kaleb Wesson added 12 points.

"My teammates found in the right spots, pretty much," Jackson said, adding he was "just kind of taking what the defence gave me at the beginning."

North Carolina's Jalek Felton scored 12 points, joining Johnson in giving the Tar Heels two reserves with 12 or more points.

Felton "came in and gave them a big lift," Holtmann said.

Luke Maye grabbed 10 rebounds for North Carolina in an all-around performance that included nine points, four assists, two steals and a block.

THE BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes looked competitive in stints, but never led and had trouble keeping their deficit under double digits against a UNC squad that had more balanced scoring. Ohio State also struggled with UNC's physicality and size under the basket. The Tar Heels outrebounded Ohio State 39-25.

North Carolina: A game against Ohio State might have been just what the Tar Heels needed to bounce back from a surprising loss at home to Wofford earlier this week. UNC is 12-2 all-time against the Buckeyes, including a 5-0 mark under coach Roy Williams.

FALLING SHOTS

While Williams praised his team's response, he did so with a cautious tone, noting that, "perhaps the ball going in the basket makes everything look better."

Indeed, UNC hit 13 of 25 shot from 3-point range with Felton scoring all of his points from deep, where he went 4 of 5.

"We did a better job of driving the ball, and I think it was because we were knocking down shots from outside," Berry said.

UP NEXT:

Ohio State has a week off before hosting in-state non-conference foe Miami of Ohio on Dec. 30.

North Carolina also is off until Dec. 30, when the Tar Heels open ACC play at home against Wake Forest.

