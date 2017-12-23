Saints receiver Thomas a late addition to injury report

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints have added leading receiver Michael Thomas to their injury report in advance of Sunday's game against Atlanta.

The club says Thomas, whose status was updated Saturday, has a hamstring injury. He is questionable for the matchup against the Falcons, who can move ahead of the Saints in the NFC South standings by winning the Christmas Eve clash.

Thomas has 94 catches for 1,085 yards and five touchdowns. He is just the second player, along with the New York Giants' Odell Beckham, to catch at least 90 passes in his first two NFL seasons.

New Orleans is on top of the NFC South, but is just one game ahead of the Falcons, who have a chance to sweep the season series after winning the first meeting on Dec. 7.