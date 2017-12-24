Top 25 Capsules

The Aggies (11-2) beat a ranked team for the first time in 10 seasons and handed the Hurricanes (10-1) their first loss, leaving Villanova, Arizona State and TCU the lone undefeated Division I teams.

Lofton, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, added nine rebounds and three assists, and AJ Harris and Sidy N'Dir had 10 points apiece for the Aggies. DJ Vasiljevic led Miami with 15 points.

No. 10 WEST VIRGINIA 86, FORDHAM 69

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jevon Carter and Sagaba Konate had double-doubles to lead West Virginia.

The Mountaineers (11-1) started out a little sluggish in the first half, unable to prevent Fordham runs over the first 7 minutes of the game but they were able to lead by 16 with 4 minutes left in the half.

Carter had 10 points and a career-high 12 assists while Konate had 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Mountaineers won their 11th straight.

Daxter Miles Jr. led the Mountaineers with 21 pointsa and Lamont West added 15.

Will Tavares led Fordham (5-7) with 18 points and seven rebounds.

No. 21 TENNESSEE 79, WAKE FOREST 60

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and Tennessee shot 59 per cent after halftime.

The Volunteers (9-2) led by one at the half but took control by scoring on seven of 10 possessions coming out of the break. That pushed Tennessee to a 52-43 lead, a margin that never slipped to fewer than five as the Demon Deacons struggled for a sustained push.

Keyshawn Woods scored 18 points for the Demon Deacons (7-5), who had won six straight.

No. 23 SETON HALL 74, MANHATTAN 62

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Angel Delgado scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Khadeen Carrington scored 15 and Desi Rodriguez added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Seton Hall.

The victory was the seventh in eight games for the Pirates (11-2).

Myles Powell had 13 points for Seton Hall before he was ejected in an altercation right before halftime. Michael Nzei had 10 points to give the Pirates five players in double figures.

The Jaspers (5-7) were led by Zane Waterman who had 18 points.

By The Associated Press