2-point gamble, late TD help Army beat San Diego State 42-35

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyre McCants caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quinton Flowers with 16 seconds left to lift South Florida past Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.

Flowers lifted the Bulls (10-2) to a second straight dramatic victory in the bowl game at Legion Field, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the final 4:26.

The Red Raiders (6-7) had taken the lead back with Nic Shimonek's 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open T.J. Vasher with 1:31 remaining. That left Flowers with plenty of time to work, it turns out.

He ran 13 and 21 yards for first downs, the latter coming on a third-and-10 play. Then he found McCants on their second scoring connection.

The Bulls had won last year's Birmingham Bowl on Flowers' 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime against South Carolina. The senior passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns in this one. He also ran 14 times for 106 yards and a fifth score. Marquez Valdes-Scantling gained 133 yards on three catches.

Shimonek took Texas Tech across midfield in the final seconds but his desperation pass on the run was well short of the end zone.

Shimonek, who had led a fourth-quarter comeback in the regular-season finale against Texas, completed 32 of 59 passes for 416 yards. He threw for three touchdowns and was intercepted twice on deflected balls. Keke Coutee had 11 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.

DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL

APPALACHIAN STATE 34, TOLEDO 0

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Jalin Moore ran for 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and Appalachian State beat Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl.

Appalachian State (9-4) won its third straight bowl game since making the complete transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015. Moore's big night and the Mountaineers' impressive defence were the biggest reasons the streak continues.

Appalachian State ran for 327 yards. Senior quarterback Taylor Lamb, who was starting his 49th straight game, threw for 131 yards.

It was the second straight year the two programs met in the post-season. Appalachian State beat Toledo 31-28 in the Camellia Bowl in 2016 just a few hours up the interstate in Montgomery, Alabama. The rematch in Mobile turned out to be a dud.

Toledo's offence was averaging nearly 40 points per game this season, but looked lost against Appalachian State's swarming defence. The Rockets (11-3) were also hurt by four turnovers.

Toledo's Logan Woodside threw for 124 yards and three interceptions. The Rockets had just 146 yards of total offence.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By The Associated Press