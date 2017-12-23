Carl Soderberg scores twice, Avs rout Coyotes 6-2

"We wanted this win," Soderberg, who scored his second goal in 16 games, said.

Compher fired a shot off Coyotes defenceman Jason Demers and past goalie Antti Raanta at 8:24, and Yakupov sent in a backhand from the side with 6:34 to play in the second. Yakupov's eighth goal of the season ended Raanta's night at 16 saves.

Scott Wedgwood replaced Raanta, but it took just 40 seconds for the Avalanche to greet him with their fourth goal of the period. Nieto scored off Blake Comeau's pass at the 5:54 mark.

"What'd they get, three power play goals, we got none," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. "Our goalie was just OK tonight and a couple of guys were not good. You just put that in a blender and you come out with a 6-2 loss."

The Coyotes spent the last 1:57 of the first period on a 4-on-3 power play after penalties to Colorado's Johnson and Gabriel Landeskog 37 seconds apart. But Arizona couldn't score before the period ended.

Johnson logged nine penalty minutes in his return to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. The two teams combined for 74 penalty minutes.

Mark Barberio and Alexander Kerfoot had two assists each for the Avalanche.

NOTES: Avalanche D Tyson Barrie left in the first period with a hand injury, and did not return. He has a fracture in his hand, but Bednar offered no further update ... D Anton Lindholm was scratched, so Colorado played most of the game with five defencemen, and four for a time after Girard was punched and left the ice to be examined. ... Coyotes F Brad Richardson left the game in the third period with an upper-body injury. ... F Anthony Duclair returned to action after missing the past two games as a healthy scratch. ... F Brendan Perlini was scratched, his first missed game since Oct. 24. ... The Coyotes recalled D Andrew Campbell from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday. D Joel Hanley and forward Nick Merkley were assigned to Tucson, four days after Merkley's NHL debut.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Wednesday night in Denver.

By Jose M. Romero, The Associated Press