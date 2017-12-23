Saskatchewan topples New England 24-11

SASKATOON — Mark Matthews had six goals and seven assists while Ben McIntosh added five goals and four helpers as the Saskatchewan Rush toppled the New England Black Wolves 24-11 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Robert Church had two goals and six assists, Ryan Keenan struck twice with four assists, while Adrian Sorichetti also added a pair of goals for the Rush (2-0).

Brett Mydske, Curtis Knight, Jeff Cornwall, Chris Corbeil, Ryan Dilks, Jeremy Thomspon and Jeff Shattler supplied the rest of the offence while Evan Kirk made 30 saves for the win.

Sean Evans and Kevin Crowley each had a hat trick for the Black Wolves (1-1), who got singles from Stephan Leblanc, JP Kealey, Matt Spanger, Mark Cockerton and Kevin Buchanan.