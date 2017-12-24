Jones makes 28 saves, Sharks beat struggling Kings 2-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have time to make up ground in the Pacific Division. If their most recent effort is a harbinger of what they're capable of after the Christmas break, they like their chances.

Martin Jones had 28 saves, Joe Pavelski scored for the second time in three games and the Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Saturday night.

"When we play with energy like that, and that kind of compete, we can beat any team in the league," Jones said. "It's just a matter of rolling that game out every night."

Marcus Sorensen also had a goal as the Sharks improved to 5-1-2 over their last eight games. The Kings are 2-3-1 over their last six and have lost four of their last five away from home.

Sorenson pushed through three defenders and flicked an off-balance backhand shot past Jonathan Quick for his third goal at 10:01 of the second period.

"I saw two guys skate into each other and the puck was right there," Sorensen said. "First I thought I was going to pass to (Joel) Ward on the backdoor, then I decided to go to the net."

Jones, who came up with the Kings as Quick's backup from 2013-15, recorded his 100th career victory. Jones had lost his previous three starts going into Saturday and was 1-3-2 with a 4.08 goals-against average in December.

Quick had 29 saves.

"It was a tough game," Kings coach John Stevens said. "I thought we created some good looks and when we did Jonesy was really good. I thought Jonathan gave us a good chance to win the hockey game, we just needed a little more."

The Sharks scored five seconds into their fifth power play when Pavelski redirected Brent Burns' shot at 7:35 of the third period. Pavelski's eighth goal came five seconds after Jake Muzzin was called for holding.