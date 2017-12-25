Cactus Bowl could be finale for Kansas State's Bill Snyder

A few more things to look for in the Cactus Bowl:

ROSEN FINALE?: A big question heading into the game is whether UCLA star quarterback Josh Rosen will play. He has lingering concussion issues and injured his shoulder in the final game against Cal, missing the second half. Rosen has said he wants to play, though there have been reports he won't. Whether he plays or not, it could be the end of the prolific quarterback's college career. He's expected to leave for the NFL after his junior season and could be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

DUEL-THREAT THOMPSON: Kansas State redshirt freshman Skylar Thompson began the season as the third-string quarterback, but became the No. 1 QB against Kansas on Oct. 28. Thompson has proved to be an adept passer and can hurt teams with his legs, on designed runs or broken plays. In the final three games, he threw for 515 yards and four touchdowns on 38-of-60 passing, adding 158 rushing yards and two more scores.

HIGH-SCORING AFFAIR? Kansas State and UCLA can both put up points in a hurry and neither is particularly good at stopping opponents from scoring. UCLA averages 33.8 points a game and gives up 36.8, which is 117th in the FBS. Kansas State is averaging 32.1 while allowing 25.8. Yeah, there could be points on the board Tuesday night.

PRODUCTIVE PRINGLE: Byron Pringle of Kansas State has made the most of his 28 receptions. He finished the regular season first nationally with 25.1 yards a catch. Pringle has 705 yards and six touchdowns receiving.

UNIQUE VENUE: Because of renovations at Arizona State's Sun Devil Stadium, the Cactus Bowl will be held at Chase Field for the third straight year. Chase Field is home of baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks and the field is set up with one end zone along the first-base line and the other in left and centre field. The Cactus Bowl will return to Sun Devil Stadium next year.

By John Marshall, The Associated Press