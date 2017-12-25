Pittsburgh WR Brown headlines inactives against Texans

HOUSTON — Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown, who leads the NFL in yards receiving, was inactive against the Houston Texans on Monday after injuring his left calf last week.

Brown is out indefinitely as the AFC North champion Steelers chase a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who sustained a concussion last week, was inactive for the Texans.

Also inactive for Pittsburgh was quarterback Joshua Dobbs, offensive linemen Ramon Foster and Jerald Hawkins, nose tackle Dan McCullers, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and safety J.J. Wilcox.