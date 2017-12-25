Jaguars WR Strong out for season with torn knee ligament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost another receiver for the season.

Jaelen Strong said Monday he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at San Francisco. Strong announced the news in two Instagram posts, saying "this lil setback setting me up for a greater comeback."

Strong caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 44-33 loss to the 49ers. It was his debut with the team.

The Jaguars (10-5) claimed Strong off waivers from Houston early in the season, and he spent the previous five weeks on the practice squad before getting called up because of injuries. His first reception went for a 5-yard score, but he was hurt late in the game.