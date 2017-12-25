Possible changes loom as Bears seek strong finish at Vikings

It would also give them a win over a team hoping for a playoff run unlike the two teams they beat recently — Cincinnati and Cleveland with a loss at Detroit in between.

"It's just going out, having fun, and just doing what we love to do," receiver Josh Bellamy said. "Everything's not always going to be perfect. I've never seen a team that's just gone undefeated every year. We're just trying to build something here and keep it going. Hopefully this will lead into next year; building confidence and building each other up."

The Bears were helped by some sloppy play by Cleveland, whether it was DeShone Kizer hitting an open Kyle Fuller in stride in the end zone or Carl Nassib lining up offside. One breakdown resulted in an interception, the other wiped out Myles Garrett's apparent interception return for a touchdown.

But there were also some strong performances by Chicago.

Fuller continued a comeback season in a contract year with his second interception of the season and six passes defenced. He missed last season because of a knee injury.

"That's as good a game by a corner that I've seen since I've been here," Fox said. "My hat's off to him because last year was a very frustrating year, especially for him being injured."

Trubisky threw for 193 yards and ran for 44 while playing turnover-free ball after throwing a career-high three interceptions against Detroit.

The Cleveland-area product completed 14 of 23 passes, many of them screens to offset the Browns' blitz.

"He played with poise," Bellamy said. "He played great. He always plays like that. When you just let him take the wheel, when you let him do his thing, he's a playmaker.

"He's an athlete. You can see what he can do with his legs. He can run the ball, he can throw the ball, he's a great quarterback. He'll be real good."

