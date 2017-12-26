Titans coach not ruling DeMarco Murray out vs. Jaguars yet

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey says he's not ruling out DeMarco Murray of their regular-season finale against Jacksonville just yet despite an injured right knee that has the running back day to day.

Mularkey said Tuesday that an MRI confirmed what trainers expected after Murray hurt his knee late in a 25-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The coach says he's basing his decision on how Murray has handled other injuries and quickly responded to treatment. Mularkey says he hopes for a limited role for Murray.

That leaves Derrick Henry poised for the fourth start of his career.