Rest vs. reps is bigger issue for Eagles than rest vs. rust

Foles isn't lobbying for rest or playing against the Cowboys.

"There's good and bad, you can look at it either way," he said. "That's where I trust the coaches. I'm going to continue to improve, continue to work and I trust whatever they say. I'm always ready to go and play. So we'll see what the coaches decide."

Backup Nate Sudfeld hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL so it's wise for Philadelphia to give him some experience and protect Foles from an injury. The Eagles don't have a third quarterback on the roster or practice squad.

"You could bring a third guy in, but what's his chances of playing?" Pederson said. "Is he going to get in the game and hand the ball off? That's about all he's going to be able to do at this time and juncture of the season. We'll have those conversations, continue to have them. Right now, we're right where we need to be."

The Eagles nearly lost Sudfeld when the Indianapolis Colts wanted to sign him off the practice squad so they promoted him to the roster in November. The move obviously paid off or they would've scrambled to find a backup when Wentz got hurt.

"I feel very confident and comfortable with Nate," offensive co-ordinator Frank Reich said.

"Having been around the position a long time and getting a sense for how guys see and think and understand the game and how they process it, seeing them work on the field, I just have a high degree of confidence. Ultimately he hasn't done it in a game, so that part is still to be determined. But as much confidence as you have in a guy, he mentally gets it."

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press