Jaguars 'all in' on winning regular-season finale at Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has no plans to rest starters in the regular-season finale even though Jacksonville is locked into its playoff seeding.

"We are 100 per cent all in on winning this football game," Marrone said Tuesday.

Jacksonville (10-5) exhausted any chance of getting a first-round bye by losing 44-33 at San Francisco on Sunday. Coupled with wins by New England and Pittsburgh, the Jaguars secured the No. 3 seed in the AFC and will host their first playoff game since the 1999 season.

That would lead some coaches to rest starters in a game with little, if anything, at stake.

Marrone said there's no chance he takes that route at division rival Tennessee (8-7).

"Make no mistake about it, just so there is not a lot of talk during the week, when the players come in (Wednesday), we are talking about how we are going to play to win and do everything we possibly can to win this game. Period," Marrone said. "I am not even thinking about what happens beyond that, and that is the way we are going to go about our business this week."

Marrone added that it was an easy decision.

"I think that is what we have been about all year," he said. "That is what this team has been about. For me, I don't think it is a problem at all."

The game has plenty of post-season repercussions, including for two of Jacksonville's previous coaches, Gus Bradley and Mike Mularkey.

The Titans and head coach Mularkey would clinch a playoff berth with a victory against Jacksonville. The Chargers and current defensive co-ordinator Bradley need the Jags to win to have a shot at securing the No. 6 seed.