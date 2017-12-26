Bills place Cadet, Holmes on IR; promote 3 practice squaders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have placed receiver Andre Holmes and running back Travaris Cadet on season-ending injured reserve in a series of roster moves made before their season finale at Miami.

Buffalo also released defensive tackle Deandre Coleman on Tuesday.

Coach Sean McDermott says the Bills intended to fill those positions by promoting receiver Malachi Dupre, defensive tackle Rickey Hatley and running back Marcus Murphy from their practice squad.

Cadet, who had taken over as LeSean McCoy's primary backup, broke his right ankle in a 37-16 loss at New England on Sunday. Holmes missed the game because of a neck injury that has nagged him over the past month.