Lions' Caldwell focused on Packers, not his future with team

A loss to the Packers on Sunday and the Lions would be at .500 (24-24) the past three seasons under Caldwell.

Caldwell wasn't about to dispute the reality of the team's record while he's been head coach.

"If you want to get an indication of where you are, the great thing about the National Football League is all you have to do is look at your record," Caldwell said. "We're just a little bit above average, and a little bit above average is not good enough. There are no bowl games in this league.

"We've got to get better in every area. There's not anything that we just absolutely excelled at across the board."

Caldwell's players are standing behind their coach, willing to shoulder the blame for their failures.

"I think he did a great job," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "We have to go out there, make plays, score points and win games."

"It's our job to get it fixed and we aren't fixing it," added safety Glover Quin. "We have to look at ourselves first."

At the same time, they know that a coach is measured by wins and losses, and lately, the Lions haven't been measuring up in the standings.

"We understand that's the nature of this business," Stafford said. "We also understand what he does behind closed doors.

"I have a lot of respect for him."

As much as he won't be able to avoid it, Caldwell would prefer the focus this week not be on his future.

"I'm not concerned about how I feel," Caldwell said. "It doesn't matter. The fact is we've got a game left to play. It's an opportunity for our guys to get better.

"We have 16 opportunities and you can't take them for granted."

By Bob Duff, The Associated Press